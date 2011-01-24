Netherlands has 12th highest cancer rate in the world

The Netherlands has the 12th highest cancer rates in the world and Denmark has the very highest, reveals a league table published today.

The figures, compiled by World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) from World Health Organization (WHO), suggests that every year about 286.8 people out of every 100,000 in the Netherlands develop cancer.

Denmark has been named as the world’s cancer capital, with some 326 people in every 100,000 developing the disease each year.

The high number is partly due to good diagnosis and registration of the disease. It also has to do with the high rate of smoking, high alcohol consumption and the growing number of overweight people.

In the Netherlands, lung cancer is relatively common, this is partly due to the high percentage of smokers in our country.

If the list is broken down by Dutch men and women, men rank in 24th place and women in the fifth. Which is particularly linked to many Dutch women who are smoking.

The figures show that high-income countries tend to have higher rates of cancer than less developed parts of the world, with 13 European countries, the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand among the top 20 states for overall cancer rates.

This is likely to be due in part to better diagnostics in developed countries, but the tendency of wealthier populations to be more obese, consume more alcohol and get less exercise are also a significant factor.

When it comes to the number of people who die every year from cancer, the Netherlands is in 29th place with an average of 122 per 100000 people. Mongolia ranks first here.

  • Francis Vetter

    I would say marijuana has a lot to do with this.

  • Voiceof thecitizens

    You would? Maybe the video “What if Cannabis cures cancer?” might enlighten you. . While your at it get current at cannabisinternational.org; take those blinders off.

    This is coming from a staunch southern republican that does not use medicinal cannabis but consumes highly nutritional hemp seed on a daily basis since the DEA allowed it in 2004.

  • Brian Beuken

    since marijuana is widely used in the Netherlands by the general population, you would expect to see a significant decrease in instances, if it did cure cancer….sadly the stats show nothing.

  • Voiceof thecitizens

    The consumers of cannabis in the Netherlands are not using cannabis medicinally. Respectfully, I would recommend cannabisinternational.org for anyone who doesn’t know cannabis. Not to mention research where cannabis oil is
    used in treating certain cancers.

  • Hello there

    Hahaha, just because people smoke cannabis here? Well, I guess Denmark must outsmoke the Netherlands then since its all based a lot on marijuana.

    I would say you’re from the states.. doesnt the states have the highest amount of prisoners? I would say you’re also a republican, as the states has a high rate of republicans. I would say it has a lot to do with the republicans you have there. See my logic? Think its ignorant? I used your logic, you should feel familiar.

    Its easy to point fingers, using your brain is harder.

  • Francis Vetter

    How would you know? according to wikipedia it is!

  • William Schmidt

    thats cus theyre not all dying of heart attacks due to obesity…

  • Will Saxby

    Problem is a lot of people smoke marijuana with tobacco and as everyone knows smoking tobacco gives you lung cancer.

  • david hickman

