AkzoNobel one of the top dogs for fifth year running

AkzoNobel’s Decorative Paints business in the UK, home of ‘super brand’ Dulux and the beloved Dulux dog, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional employee offerings for the fifth year running.

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies employer excellence, undertaking annual research on leading employers around the world. During its research, the Institute assesses several factors: excellence in employee conditions; nurturing and developing talent throughout all levels of the organization, and striving to continuously optimize employment practices.

Responding to the results of this year’s research in the UK, Brian Chapman, AkzoNobel HR Director UK said: “We’re delighted to achieve the Top Employers United Kingdom certification again. At AkzoNobel we have a huge opportunity to achieve things previously unimagined but we believe we can only win and accelerate growth if we harness the strength, talent and commitment of our people; together we can be unstoppable. It’s this drive to succeed which makes us focus on nurturing our employees to make sure we can offer them the best.”

Crucial to the Top Employers Certification is the completion of a stringent research process, and meeting the required standard in order to achieve the Certification. To further reinforce the validity of the process, all answers were independently audited, meaning this research has verified AkzoNobel’s outstanding employee conditions and earned them a coveted spot among a select group of certified companies.

“We talk a lot about the fact we can only grow our business as fast as we grow our people,” explains Brian. “But unlike some organizations we walk the talk. We are committed to developing all our people to help them achieve their full potential – professionally and personally.”

James Gooding, UK Country Manager for the Top Employers Institute: “Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that AkzoNobel provides an outstanding employment environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programs that are well thought out and truly aligned with the culture of their company.”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, please visit: www.top-employers.com.