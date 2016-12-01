Amsterdam and Airbnb announce new unique agreement

Amsterdam and Airbnb today announced a new pioneering agreement to promote responsible and sustainable home sharing and combat illegal hotels. Amsterdam was one of the first cities in the world to introduce a progressive and innovative policy towards home sharing while ensuring that homes remain homes. Under these rules, Amsterdam citizens are allowed to share the home in which they live for a period of 60 days per year. Following the introduction of these rules, Amsterdam and Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2014. Today’s agreement focuses on tackling bad actors and ensuring that home sharing remains sustainable and positive for locals and neighbors. This new chapter between Amsterdam and Airbnb focuses on four key priorities for home sharing in Amsterdam. The new agreement takes effect on 1 January 2017 and expires on 31 December 2018. This agreement between Airbnb and Amsterdam is unique in Europe and is an example to cities around the world.

Laurens Ivens, Amsterdam Alderman responsible for housing, said: “A home should remain a home. This new agreement is in the interest of everyone in Amsterdam – residents, neighbors, home sharers and guests. With this new approach we are showing that working together with platforms such as Airbnb gives the city a new and efficient weapon to tackle illegal hotels.”

James McClure, Airbnb General Manager for Northern Europe, said: “Amsterdam is a world leader for the sharing economy and a special city for Airbnb. We want to be good partners for everyone in the city and ensure home sharing grows responsibly and sustainably. The new measures are an example to the world and demonstrate the positive results that can be achieved when policymakers and Airbnb work together on our shared goals of making cities better places to live, work and visit.”

Four priorities

New automated tools to tackle illegal hotels: Airbnb will introduce new and automated limits to help ensure entire home listings in Amsterdam are not shared for more than 60 days, unless hosts confirm they have a proper license.

New tools to promote responsible home sharing: Airbnb will introduce a new day counter to help hosts track and limit home sharing activity and to follow local rules, and will promote its new neighbor tool for anyone in Amsterdam to share specific concerns they have about a listing, including noise complaints. Amsterdam will also introduce a new permanent hotline, available 24/7 for neighbors and communities to raise concerns.

Furthermore, Amsterdam and Airbnb will begin a joint campaign to promote local rules, responsible home sharing and how to be a good guest in Amsterdam.

New transparency tools for Amsterdam: Airbnb will continue to share aggregated information on the impacts of home sharing. Airbnb will also continue taking appropriate action in response to valid and binding legal requests for personal data, for reasons including law enforcement, and will continue to remove bad actors brought to their attention, where appropriate. Amsterdam will publish information about enforcement actions every year.

Responsible home sharing beyond Airbnb: The pioneering collaboration between Airbnb and Amsterdam is unique in the city. Amsterdam will now seek similar agreements with other accommodation platforms, following the example of the pioneering collaboration between Airbnb and Amsterdam, for the benefit of everyone in the city.