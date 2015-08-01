Classic cars disappearing in the Netherlands

At the beginning of this year, nearly 300 thousand cars in the Netherlands were aged 25 years or older, 14 thousand fewer than one year previously. The number of 25 to 40-year-old diesel and LPG-powered passenger cars has declined significantly. Statistics Netherlands reports that the number of classic cars built at least 40 years ago is still growing.

Fewer vintage cars and more stringent tax legislation

The number of classic cars in the Netherlands has decreased for the second year running. Early 2015, the number of cars aged 25 years or older had fallen by nearly 14 thousand relative to twelve months ago. Until the beginning of 2013, the number of cars aged 25 years or older had been rising. The reduction is due in large part to stricter road tax regime, effective from 1 January 2012. Until 2012, cars aged 25 years or older had been fully exempt from road tax. Since 1 January 2014, full exemption from road tax only applies to cars built 40 or more years ago.

Fewer diesel and LPG-powered cars

The number of 25 to 40-year-old diesel and LPG-powered cars has declined noticeably by more than 30 percent compared to 2014. Since 1 January 2014, these cars are no longer exempt from road tax, making them less attractive to their current owners. As a result, many classic cars have been exported or scrapped. Cars with petrol engines built between 1975 and 1987 still benefit from a reduced road tax rate. At the beginning of 2015, the number of petrol cars manufactured between 1975 and 1987 is 3 percent lower than at the beginning of 2014.

More cars aged 40 years or older

The number of cars aged 40 years or older is growing in the Netherlands and stood at 122 thousand early this year, i.e. 8.5 thousand more than one year ago. The number of cars in this age category is growing annually because each year more cars are added to this age group than scrapped or exported.