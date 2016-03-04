Dutch Companies Invited to Apply for Economic Mission to Miami

Dutch companies that specialize in innovative solutions in life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable urban solutions are invited to join an economic mission to Miami April 17-20 that will explore opportunities to collaborate with their counterparts in the US and Latin America.

Lilianne Ploumen, the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, will lead the mission with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, the Netherlands Network for Innovation, Technology and Science, and the Miami Consulate General of the Netherlands.

The mission is intended to introduce and connect promising Dutch IT-driven innovations in life sciences and healthcare to counterparts in the United States and Latin America.

Companies and knowledge institutions that are active in sustainable urban solutions, healthcare IT, educational tools in healthcare, or other high-tech solutions with medical applications are welcome to join this mission. IT companies that focus on entertainment, media, gaming, educational technology and finance will also be present at the eMerge Americas conference.

eMerge Americas

As part of the mission, participants will have the opportunity to attend the eMerge Americas Showcase/Conference April 18-19 and take part in matchmaking and company visits on April 20. IT companies that focus on entertainment, media, gaming, educational technology and finance will also be present at the eMerge Americas conference.

eMerge Americas is a unique platform for the advancement of technology, a forum for idea exchange, and a launching pad for innovations to Latin America, North America, and Europe.

The Netherlands Consulate General in Miami sees opportunities for the Dutch IT and life science and health sectors specifically for the rapidly emerging opportunities in healthcare in the U.S. and Latin America.

Think you might be onto something? Showcase your innovation at eMerge Americas in Miami and compete with other startups from around the globe. With hundreds of angel investors and venture capitalists on the expo floor, the exposure alone is powerful. Winning has its perks, too — up to $175,000 in cash and prizes.

The Netherlands Consulate General in Miami is helping Dutch startups to showcase their technologies. Email Barbara Staals, Miami Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to learn more.

Learn more about the mission (in Dutch), including instructions to apply.