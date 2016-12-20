Dutch mobile internet use surpasses desktop

There are now more mobile-only internet users in the Netherlands than desktop PC-only users, according to a new report from Eurostat.

According to the report, 88% of people in the Netherlands access the internet exclusively through a mobile device. Dutch mobile phone use for internet access was the second highest in the EU, after Spain at 93 percent.

More than 80% of persons aged 16 to 74 in the European Union (EU) used the internet in 2016, in many cases via several different devices. Mobile phones or smartphones were the devices most used to surf the internet, by over three-quarters (79%) of internet users. They were followed by laptops or netbooks (64%), desktop computers (54%) and tablet computers (44%).

During the last twelve months, more than 70% of internet users in the EU provided some kind of personal information online, many of them undertaking different actions to control access to this personal information on the internet. Almost half of them (46%) refused to allow the use of personal information for advertising and 40% limited access to their profile or content on social networking sites. In addition, 37% of internet users read privacy policy statements before providing personal information and 31% restricted access to their geographical location.

Highest shares of surfers via mobile phone or smartphone in Spain, Cyprus and the Netherlands Mobile phones or smartphones were the devices the most used in 2016 by internet surfers in every EU Member State, except for the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia where it was laptops or netbooks. In 2016, the highest proportion of internet users having accessed the internet via a mobile phone or a smartphone was registered in Spain (93% of those having used the internet over the last three months), ahead of Cyprus and the Netherlands (both 88%), Croatia (87%), the United Kingdom (86%) and Denmark (85%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest share was recorded in the Czech Republic (55%), followed by Poland (60%), Latvia (62%), Lithuania (63%) and Greece (66%).

Among the Member States, laptops or netbooks were used to surf the internet by at least three-quarters of internet users in the Netherlands (80%), Finland and Belgium (both 78%) and Denmark (76%), while desktop computers were used by more than two-thirds of internet users in Hungary, Luxembourg, and Romania (all 68%) as well as Germany (67%). Finally, tablet computers were used to access the internet by less than half of internet surfers in a vast majority of Member States, with the exceptions of the Netherlands (66%), the United Kingdom (61%), Denmark (56%), Germany (55%), Luxembourg (53%) and Finland (52%).

At EU level, young individuals aged 16-24 mostly preferred accessing the internet via a mobile or a smartphone (94%) as well as via a laptop or a netbook (71%), while the use of a tablet computer was most popular among those aged 25-54 (47%).

This information, issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, is part of the results of the survey conducted in 2016 on ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) usage in households and by individuals.