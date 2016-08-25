Europe’s Highest Swings Opened in Amsterdam

Today, Mayor of Amsterdam Eberhard van der Laan and initiator Sander Groet opened Europe’s highest swings on the observation deck of A’DAM Tower, opposite Amsterdam Central Station. This unique attraction is part of A’DAM LOOKOUT.

Over the Edge is a swing with a total of four seats situated at a height of almost 100 meters. Experience what it’s like to have Amsterdam under your feet, while swinging back and forth across the edge of the A’DAM Tower. Secured by restraints, visitors can swing across the edge of the watchtower at great height. The swings are hydraulically driven, with the possibility to pump along. A challenge for daredevils and thrill seekers! Enjoy an unparalleled view of the city, while the adrenaline courses through your veins.

The A’DAM Tower is the former Shell Tower on the north bank of the IJ, opposite Amsterdam Central Station. Several restaurants, a club and a hotel are housed in the tower as well as the offices of companies within the music industry. A’DAM LOOKOUT is located on the top two floors of the A’DAM tower with an indoor and outdoor observation deck with a stunning 360 degree view of the city.

Since opening last May, A’DAM LOOKOUT has already attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

A’DAM LOOKOUT is open daily from 10:00 until 22:00. Tickets cost

€ 12.50. Visitors who want to swing need a separate ticket for ‘Over the Edge’. This attraction is still free until September 1st.

After that, a ride on the swing will cost € 5.