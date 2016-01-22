Foreign Investment in the Netherlands Creates 9,300 Jobs in 2015

The Netherlands reported a strong year for foreign investment in 2015, driven by North American projects. The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and its regional partners in the Invest in Holland network assisted in the attraction of more than 300 foreign investment projects in 2015, representing $2.04 billion in capital investment and the creation of more than 9,300 new jobs. Nearly two thirds of these projects were directly supported by NFIA, which helps international companies establish and expand operations in the Netherlands.

For NFIA, the U.S. and Canada drove the investment momentum with 75 projects and more than $1.6 billion in capital investment, generating 4,519 direct jobs. Once again, headquarters were at the forefront of North American investment, with 19 projects overall, followed by 15 marketing and sales projects and 12 service centers. Distribution, manufacturing and R&D projects were also active in 2015 and spanned across industries, with information technology and life sciences & health as the leading sectors.

“The Netherlands continues to be a major draw for North American companies,” said Jan-Emile van Rossum, Executive Director of NFIA North America. “Holland’s highly educated, English-speaking workforce, excellent logistics and technology infrastructure, and supportive corporate tax structure make the Netherlands a natural fit for U.S. and Canadian companies looking to expand into Europe.”

The U.S. remains the main source of investment projects for the NFIA, generating more than one-third of all projects. Stryker, Netflix and Sealed Air were among U.S. companies that opened European headquarters in Holland last year, while Forever 21 and Carnival announced significant investments to expand their Dutch presence — Forever 21 increasing its European distribution capacity by building a new facility in Bergen op Zoom and Carnival at its Almere campus. Tesla also opened a new car factory in Tilburg and IBM opened a design hub in Groningen.

Holland’s largest investment came from ExxonMobil, which is investing $1 billion to expand its refinery in Rotterdam. Michael Kors, which began construction on a 1-million-square-foot European distribution center last year, had the largest project in terms of jobs.

