Posted on Jun 11, 2011 in Entertainment, News | 17 comments

Dutch ranked among top 10 funniest nationalities

The Dutch ranked among the top ten funniest nations in the world according to a recent survey.

Americans have been voted the world’s “funniest nationality” – the one “best at making people laugh” – in a global poll, which also names the Germans the “least funny” nationality and the British “not as funny as they think”.

30,000 people across 15 countries were asked to name both the “funniest” and “least funny” nationality in a poll conducted by Badoo.com, the world’s largest social network for meeting new people, with 119m users worldwide.

The Americans were voted the funniest nationality, ahead of the Spanish – the funniest Europeans – in second, Italians in third and British in seventh.

The voting for the “least funny” nationality confirmed the view of America’s Mark Twain that “a German joke is no laughing matter”. The Germans won, ahead of the Russians and Turks.

“When we meet someone new, one of the first things we notice is whether they make us laugh”, says Lloyd Price, Badoo’s Marketing Director. Badoo.com helps millions of people meet every month.

America is a worthy poll winner, says Price. “It’s the world’s only comedy superpower.” Americans are the folks who gave us sitcoms including Friends, The Simpsons, Frasier and Seinfeld, plus any number of great comedians.

The British, who brought us Monty Python and The Office, pride themselves on their humor but learn from the Badoo poll that they’re not as funny as they think. They placed just seventh of 15 – behind the Brazilians, French and Mexicans.

The idea that the Germans are unfunny is not new: Twain delivered his verdict on German jokes over a century ago.

The stereotype probably comes from the German – or, Prussian – reputation for efficiency and rationality, at the expense of humor.

While it was Twain who best encapsulated German humor, it was WH Auden, the Anglo-American poet, who best expressed the importance of humor generally, observing: “Among those whom I like or admire, I can find no common denominator, but among those whom I love, I can: all of them make me laugh.”

Funniest Nationalities

1. American
2. Spanish
3. Italian
4. Brazilian
5. French
6. Mexican
7. British
8.= Dutch
8.= Russian
10. Belgian

Source: Badoo polled 30,000 users online in April/May 2011

  • Leportugal39

    HERE ARE AMERICANS EJOYING LIFE, NATIONALITY OF ALL THREE IS AMERICAN.

  • Larry

    The Dutch don’t seem to be laughing too much these days as their economy is going down under taking their pension with it.

  • Apersson

    how little you know of the planet – Australians!

  • Apersson

    we think you all are funny!

  • Ben

    No other nation realy holds anything on British comady if any one has lived in britain for a long time its undisputable… not just pannel shows, tv shows and stand up but in evry day life the banter that goes on is great and whever iv been in the world nothing realy is the same par may be austrailia. I actuly cant belive my eyes when i see some of the countrys above britain on this list as an admirer of comady this poll to me to me says its done by people who realy know nothing about good comady.

  • Adam

    the only reason the us are top is cause they have monopolized the TV and entertainment industry, Of which many of the shows have non american writers for example Veep a show currently out is written by a British man Armando Ianucci (believe me he is British), however he has a satire (the thick of it) based on British politics as well which is, in my opinion much much funnier. If you visit america there are very few funny people, or at least not many who intend to be funny, i say this as anything Sarah Palin says i find hilarious. the dutch, Danes and British are the funniest in my experience, not the americans.

  • AUssieJ131

    Where da fuq is da bloody aussies mate??

  • Jordan

    Hello?! Punjabis? Seriously they make the funniest jokes out of anything! Even at a funeral o.o

  • MARO

    Hello, Belgian Seriously ? NO WAAAAAY

  • Singh

    No one knows Punjabis

  • John Pierre

    I just love that and feel peaceful and happy 🙂 <3 God bless

  • Rodney Harrington

    The article itself is funny. “British not as funny as they think, not because I think they’re not but because a poll told me to think that”.

