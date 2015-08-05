Greater demand for Dutch products outside EU

Figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) show that exports of Dutch products to countries outside the EU have more than doubled over the past decade. In the first five months of this year, the value of exports to non-EU countries amounted to 33.8 billion euros, i.e. an increase by 17.9 billion euros relative to the same period in 2005. Exports to EU countries rose by nearly one-third, from 48.6 to 64.2 billion euros. The share of exports to non-EU countries in total exports of Dutch products rose from one-quarter to more than one-third.

Dutch products account for 56 percent of the total value of Dutch exports; re-exports account for 44 percent. The contribution to the Dutch economy of one euro worth of products manufactured in the Netherlands is nearly seven times as high as the contribution of one euro worth of foreign-made products imported into the Netherlands and subsequently exported after having undergone additional processing, so-called re-exported products.

High percentage growth exports of Dutch products to Brazil, China and Singapore

The value of exports of Dutch products to non-EU destinations grew by 17.9 billion euros. Together, the US and China accounted for a growth of 3.7 billion euros, i.e. more one fifth. With a nearly six-fold increase, Brazil emerged as a strong growth market. Exports to China and Singapore surged almost fourfold. Other important export destinations outside the EU are Turkey, Mexico, South Korea, Hong Kong and Canada.

Although export destinations outside the EU are growing fast, the three most important export partners of the Netherlands are EU countries. The value of exports of Dutch products to Germany increased by 5.4 billion euros in the period January-May 2015 relative to the same period in 2005. Belgium (+2.3 billion euros) and the United Kingdom (+1.9 billion euros) were also important destinations for products manufactured in the Netherlands.

China seventh destination for Dutch products

Including as well as excluding re-exports, EU countries Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and France are the most important export destinations for the Netherlands. Dutch products make up more than half of total exports to these countries, nearly half are re-exported products. The share of exports of Dutch products to countries outside the EU in total exports is much higher, with the US, China and South Korea accounting for 70, 75 and 87 percent respectively. If re-exports are not taken into account, China is in seventh instead of ninth place on the list of most important export destinations for the Netherlands. In that case, other non-EU countries also move up to a higher position.