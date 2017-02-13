Heineken to buy Brasil Kirin

Heineken N.V. (“HEINEKEN”) announces today that it has entered into an agreement with Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (“Kirin”) to acquire Brasil Kirin Holding S.A. (“Brasil Kirin”), one of the largest beer and soft drinks producers in Brazil. The transaction will transform HEINEKEN’s existing business across the country by extending its footprint, increasing scale and further strengthening its brand portfolio. On closing, HEINEKEN will become the second largest beer company in Brazil, with a stronger commercial platform from which to capture future profitable growth in an exciting beer market.

Brazil is the fifth largest country in the world with over 200 million people. Beer volume in 2015[1] was 139 million hectolitres, making it the third largest market globally.

Whilst the macroeconomic environment has been challenging over the last few years, the longer term fundamentals of the Brazilian beer market are highly attractive supported by a growing population and a positive GDP outlook. In addition, the premium segment of the beer market, which has outperformed the broader beer market in recent years, has a relatively low share compared to many other markets, providing a compelling and attractive opportunity for future growth.