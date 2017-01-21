Largest Dutch house price increase in 14.5 years

Prices of owner-occupied houses in the Netherlands (excluding new constructions) were on average 6.7 percent higher in December 2016 than in December 2015. This is the most substantial price increase in 14.5 years. In 2016, house prices were on average 5 percent up from 2015 according to the price index of owner-occupied houses, a joint publication by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Land Registry Office (Kadaster).

House prices reached a record high in August 2008. Subsequently, they fell to a low in June 2013. Since then, the trend has been upward. House prices are 10.8 percent below the record level of August 2008 and 13.6 percent higher than during the price dip in June 2013. The average price level of owner-occupied houses in December 2016 was the same as in November 2005.

According to figures released by the Dutch Land Registry Office, 25,280 residential property units were sold in December. Over the year 2016 altogether 214,793 houses were sold, a 20.5 percent increase relative to 2015 and the largest number since the start of the joint publication on house price developments by CBS and Kadaster.

Source: CBS