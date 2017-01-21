Largest increase in Dutch consumer spending in six years

According to figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), Dutch consumer spending was 2.8 percent up in November 2016 from November 2015. This is the largest increase in six years.

Consumers spent more on durable goods such as clothes and household appliances.They also spent significantly more on natural gas due to a relatively cold month. The CBS Consumption Radar shows that circumstances for Dutch household consumption are more favourable in January than in November.