The Netherlands is the World’s Most Connected Country

The Netherlands retains its No. 1 ranking in the fourth edition of DHL’s Global Connectedness Index (GCI). Released annually, the GDI provides a detailed analysis of the state of globalization around the world. The Netherlands preceded Singapore and Ireland in the index.

The GCI measures connectedness by cross-border flows of trade, capital, information, and people. Countries are ranked on their depth (intensity of international flows) and breadth (geographical distribution of flows), combining for a connectedness score between 0 and 100. In the last decade, globalization has increased by eight percent.

Along with the Netherlands remaining the most connected country globally, Europe remained the world’s most connected region.

“Globalization has served as the world’s engine of progress over the past half century,” commented Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO Frank Appel.

Gateway to Europe

With its logistics infrastructure and central location, the Netherlands gives companies unparalleled access to Europe. Companies can reach 160 million consumers within 42 hours of Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Holland is home to major logistics companies like Cisco, Flexport and DHL. In fact, there are more distribution centers in the Netherlands than all its major neighbors combined. These companies and others take advantage of Holland’s tax structure and educated workforce.

Source: DHL