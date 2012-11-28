Rich People in The Netherlands Live 7 Years Longer Than Poor

The wealthiest people in the Netherlands live about 7 years longer than the poor, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands.

Dutch Men and women from high-income households on average live about 8 and 7 years longer respectively than their counterparts in low-income households. The difference with respect to the number of years lived in good health is even higher, i.e. nearly 18 years for both genders.

The average life expectancy for men was 79.2 years in 2011 versus 82.9 years for women. Life expectancy at birth for men living in the lowest income group was 74.4 years versus nearly 82.5 years for men in the highest income bracket. The life expectancy gap for women in the lowest versus the highest income group was nearly 7 years.

People with high incomes life longer, but can also expect to live more years in good health. The average life expectancy in good health at birth for men in the lowest income category was 53.4 years, as against 71.1 years for men in the highest income group. The corresponding figures for women were 53.2 and 71.1 years respectively, i.e. also a gap of approximately 18 years.

Well-off people also spend more years in a state of good mental health. The gap between the average life expectancy in good mental health between men in the lowest and highest income brackets was 16 years (63.4 versus 79.4 years) and for women nearly 14 years (65.7 versus 79.5 years).

On average, life expectancy without limitations is nearly 13 years higher for men and women in the highest income category than for men and women in the lowest income category. Men in the highest income category on average can expect to live 10 years longer without chronic diseases than men in the lowest income category. The corresponding figure for women is more than 7 years.

  • Patrick

    The Dutch jobless rate is now at 7.2% but Immigrants in the Netherlands were still able to send at least €1.5bn every year to family members in their country of origin. That’s gotta tell folks something, eeh, Everyone in the EU should jump on a train to the Netherlands since life must not be so hard as they keep saying, especially for those immigrants.

  • JonPaul

    Must be the RICH Romanian and Bulgarian immigrants who send the most cash home to their families – around €1,600 per person.
    In other Dutch news – Dutch Unemployment Continues to Rise &
    Dutch people are leaving the Netherlands in record numbers while Immigrants send €1.5bn home every year to family members in their country
    of origin.Dutch consumer spending drop reaches three-year low – Dutch
    Bankruptcies reach record level.- More and more people are emigrating from the Netherlands- The official Dutch unemployment rate rose to 7.2% in December.

  • Philip

    Who cares when they are usually the immigrants working from abroad while the Dutch are moving out of their homeland to other countries

  • alexander

    Throw out all the Romaian gypsies and immigrants that steal Dutch jobs

  • Rose Wood

    Well, they can afford better quality grub. Us paupers can only afford plofkip and veg sprayed and injected with crap chemicals..

  • The visitor – Woody

    ‘No more comments on DN allowed, yet another bit of freedom gone.

