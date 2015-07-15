StartupAmsterdam launches Amsterdam Capital Week

From 23 to 27 September 2015, Amsterdam will host the first edition of Amsterdam Capital Week, bringing together start-ups and venture capitalists (VCs). It is a week in which investors and start-ups can meet and learn from each other, and in which venture capital offices will open their doors.

More than 20 events at various locations throughout the city will be dedicated to putting start-ups in touch with venture capital. The aim of Amsterdam Capital Week is to inspire new investments and long-term partnerships.

The programme

Several parties have joined forces to ensure that Amsterdam is the ‘Capital of start-up capital’for one week. A varied programme has been compiled, including events such as:

Capital On Stage: 20 international VCs present themselves to selected European start-ups

Get in the Ring: Pitch training and start-up coaching

Capital on Tour XXL: Start-ups tour the city by bicycle to visit VC offices

Crowdfest: a new two-day live crowdfunding festival

Uprise festival: with a programme focusing on start-up financing, and much more.

Participating venture capitalists include Prime Ventures, INKEF Capital and SanomaVentures, as well as international VCs. Besides venture capital, start-ups can also learn about other forms of financing such as Angel Investing, Private Equity and Crowdfunding. According to Sake Bosch, founder and managing partner of Prime Ventures: “Amsterdam is hugely attractive to starting businesses, and Amsterdam Capital Week is the perfect opportunity for investors such as Prime Ventures to get to know the most promising start-ups in Europe, in a very efficient way.”

Amsterdam among the top 3 start-up cities in Europe

Amsterdam Capital Week is part of the StartupAmsterdam action programme. The business community, academic institutes and the City of Amsterdam are collaborating to strengthen the start-up eco-system of Amsterdam and the surrounding region. The Amsterdam Capital Week contributes directly to several programme goals, including boosting Amsterdam’s international profile and prominence, and attracting capital for fast growers. As Kajsa Ollongren, Amsterdam’s alderperson for Economic Affairs, says: “We want to show that Amsterdam is a special start-up city in Europe. The city is crammed with creativity and entrepreneurship. Smart start-ups and innovative investors can benefit from that. Amsterdam Capital Week is a good example of a new and intensive collaboration between all the different parties. This enhances Amsterdam’s appeal for international talents and capital.”

Investors and start-ups: join in!

StartupAmsterdam is organising this week in collaboration with the Amsterdam Economic Board and Professional Rebel, as a means of connecting the various parties.

We call on our partners, start-ups and investors to participate in the Amsterdam Capital Week. For more information about the events, questions about partnerships and sponsorship: visit www.amsterdamcapitalweek.com or follow us on Twitter: @CapitalWeekAms.