The Netherlands has the highest traffic fines in Europe

The Netherlands will have the highest traffic fines in Europe with the new higher fines for many offenses like speeding and mobile phone use, which will come into force Wednesday 1st January 2014.

The Netherlands takes top spot with the most expensive traffic fines in Europe, especially when compared to countries like Germany, France, Belgium and England, according to ADAC, the German sister company of ANWB.

A mobile phone use ticket costs in these countries, 40, 135, 100 and 75 euros respectively. In the Netherlands the same ticket costs 230 Euro. Ignoring an overtaking ban costs 220 Euro. Driving on the emergency stopping lane will cost 370 Euro, the same amount must be paid for parking in a handicapped spot and unnecessary use of horn.

Each year, the fines are automatically increased. Other notable fines to be paid as of 2014 are 230 Euro for overtaking on the right and driving through a red light.