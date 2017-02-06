TomTom Sports extends wearable range with new cardio fitness tracker

TomTom Sports today announces the TomTom Touch Cardio. With this launch, TomTom extends its Fitness Tracker range and reinforces its commitment to continue to launch Sports Wearables that inspire people to get going.

“We know that many people don’t necessarily see exercise as an activity as such, but rather as an integrated part of their daily lives. They try to stay fit and healthy by walking, taking the stairs and doing groceries. We are extending our TomTom Touch range with this accessible fitness tracker to help more people understand how fit they are and inspire them to take that first step towards a more active lifestyle,” says Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and Managing Director TomTom Consumer.

The TomTom Touch Cardio monitors your heart rate, tracks your steps, calories burned, sleep and active time. Heart rate monitoring adds to a more accurate calculation of calorie burn, measures the true intensity of your efforts, and provides insight about your fitness level.

The TomTom Touch Cardio boasts a new elegant design for everyday wear. It comes after the successful launch of the TomTom Touch Cardio + Body Composition which was launched in September as the first fitness tracker on the market that combines body composition analysis with steps, sleep and all day heart-rate tracking, right from the wrist. TomTom Touch Cardio will be available for sale globally starting in March.

To get the best out of your TomTom Sports fitness tracker, you can use the new TomTom Sports App to get going and find stats such as steps, HR and calories as well as activity trends and comparisons, and rich social sharing functions. For more information go to tomtom.com/sportsapp and watch the TomTom Sports App introduction video.